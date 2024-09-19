EXCLUSIVE: Aarya Babbar reveals life lessons from dad Raj Babbar and Smita Patil: 'I think I have learnt...'

Aarya Babbar is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar. For the unversed, Raj also married renowned actress Smita Patil. Aarya is back to his love, that is TV with his new show Jagriti—Ek Nayi Subah. However, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed the qualities he learnt from his dad, mom and Smita Patil over the years.

In an exclusive chat with us Aarya Babbar said, "I think I have learnt a lot of things from my dad and mom. I think the most important thing I have learnt from my dad is that as an actor, what we sell the first and the foremost thing is our time. Hum apna waqt bechte hai (We sell our time). If a producer has signed us and has given us money, before our talent or anything, he has brought our time."

He further said, "As an actor we are supposed to reach, report on time. It is on him whether he wants to make us sit around, make us shoot through the day for the complete 14 hours, whatever he has booked us for and we have no rights to complain. We have sold him our time. That is something I have learnt from my dad and has helped me."

Talking about his mom, Aarya said, "When it comes to maa, I have learnt a lot about theatre, voice modulations, body languages, different characters, performances, that is there. Obviously reading a lot of different plays, ideas, story writing, screenplay writing, something also she has intrigued and taught me a lot. And then from Smita Maa, I have watched a lot of her performances and films. I have been inspired."

When asked about his friends from the industry he ADDED, "I am not someone who hangs out with a lot of people from the industry. Pura din unhi ke saath hu. Phir shaamko bhi unhi ke saath kaam karke baitho. Yeh pachega nai. Pura din unke saath hu, shaamko mei apne parivar ke saath rehna chahta hu. (I am not someone who likes to be out everytime. I cannot digest this as in the evening I like to be with my family.) As I said earlier, would love to be around my wife, dog child and I am a proud dog parent."

In the end, Babbar also stated, "I would like to be spending time with very old school friends or not spend time with anyone, just have my alone time. I am someone who really really enjoys my me time on a day off. I don't want to be around people after my work is done as my work requires me to be around people, connect, talk to them, be around them, so that our performance together as a team is very good, spectacular."

