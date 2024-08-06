7 best Raj Babbar and Smita Patil movies that took the 80s by storm

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's movies were a set of magical treats in their own right, and there are no complaints about how good they were with a bucket of popcorn. The duo’s chemistry shined brighter with each movie they did together and they emerged as one of the most sought-after on-screen pairs for audiences to relish. Here’s a look at some of the best Raj Babbar and Smita Patil movies that are worth giving a watch.

7 Raj Babbar and Smita Patil movies that are timeless classics:-

1. Bheegi Palkein

- Cast: Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Dina Pathak

- IMDb Rating: 6.4

- Release year: 1982

- Genre: Romance

- Where to watch: YouTube

Bheegi Palkein tells the story of a young woman, Shanti (Smita Patil), who suffers from partial blindness. She crosses paths with Amar (Raj Babbar), a compassionate man who becomes her support system. Their on-screen chemistry was a deeply emotional experience for the audience.

Raj Babbar's portrayal of a caring and devoted partner joined by Smita Patil's performance as a vulnerable yet strong woman was outstanding. The film features memorable songs like Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and is a must-watch for those who are fans of love stories.

2. Aaj Ki Awaaz

- Cast: Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Nana Patekar

- IMDb Rating: 5.6

- Release year: 1984

- Genre: Action, Drama

- Where to watch: YouTube

Aaj Ki Awaaz is a story revolving around a professor, Vinod Kumar (Raj Babbar), who takes the law into his own hands after his sister is brutally attacked. Smita Patil plays his love interest, Aarti, who stands by him through thick and thin. The film explores themes of justice, revenge, and the moral dilemmas faced by individuals.

Raj Babbar's portrayal of a man driven by rage and a desire for justice is intriguing, while Smita Patil's role as a supportive and understanding partner topped up with songs like Jeene Bhi De Duniya Hamen makes the movie worth watching.

3. Waaris

- Cast: Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Amrita Singh, Raj Kiran

- IMDb Rating: 6.8

- Release year: 1988

- Genre: Drama

- Where to watch: YouTube

Waaris is a family drama that revolves around the feuds and secrets within a wealthy household. Raj Babbar plays Ranvir, the loyal family servant who finds himself in between the family's dark secrets.

Smita Patil plays the role of Paro, whose life is deeply impacted by these secrets. The chemistry between Raj Babbar and Smita Patil shines brightly despite the complexities of loyalty and betrayal. Songs like Main Hoon Mulk Ki Jaan simply add up to making this one of the best Raj Babbar and Smita Patil movies of all time.

4. Mirch Masala

- Cast: Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Raj Babbar

- IMDb Rating: 7.7

- Release year: 1987

- Genre: Drama

- Where to watch: Youtube

Mirch Masala is a powerful drama that centers around the resistance of village women against the oppressive subedar (Naseeruddin Shah). Smita Patil plays Sonbai, a courageous woman who stands up against the subedar with Raj Babbar starring as her husband.

Although their screen time together is limited, their characters' interactions are charged with a lot of significance. The movie’s narrative, impactful dialogues, and powerful songs like Mann Ke Manjeere make Mirch Masala one of the must-watch feminist narratives of the 80s.

5. Insaniyat Ke Dushman

- Cast: Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Shatrughan Sinha, Dimple Kapadia

- IMDb Rating: 5

- Release year: 1987

- Genre: Action, Drama

- Where to watch: YouTube

Insaniyat Ke Dushman is an action-packed drama that focuses on the fight against corruption and crime. Raj Babbar plays Ravi, a fearless journalist determined to expose the truth while Smita Patil steps in the shoes of Dr. Kavita who is a dedicated doctor supporting Ravi in his mission.

The film's intense action sequences, the duo’s irresistible screen command, and memorable songs like Yeh Pyar Ka Nasha Hai make this movie’s action-packed narrative worth your time.

6. Awam

- Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Smita Patil, Raj Babbar, Shafi Inamdar

- IMDb Rating: 5.5

- Release year: 1987

- Genre: Drama, Thriller

- Where to watch: YouTube

Awam is a political thriller that explores the murky world of espionage and corruption. Raj Babbar plays Captain Amar, a dedicated army officer who uncovers a conspiracy alongside Smita Patil as his love interest, Poonam.

Their chemistry is intense and songs like Mere Saathi Mere Saath just take the film to another level. Watch this one for one of the best and strongest performances of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil.

7. Jawaab

- Cast: Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Shatrughan Sinha, Anita Raj

- IMDb Rating: 6.9

- Release year: 1985

- Genre: Drama, Action

- Where to watch: YouTube

Jawaab is a drama that revolves around themes of justice and retribution. Raj takes up the role of Inspector Vijay, a dedicated police officer seeking justice with Smita Patil as his love interest, Sharda, who supports him in his quest. Their chemistry is characterized by deep affection and shared ideals. Jawaab is undoubtedly one of the must-watch for its engaging narrative and Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s oh-so-good screen presence.

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's movies are proof of how some movies are more than dance and songs and hold the capability of moving people’s hearts. Which of these is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all ears and eyes.

