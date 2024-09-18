EXCLUSIVE: Aarya Babbar REVEALS if he feels pressure of keeping up with dad Raj Babbar's legacy: 'Hua bhi..'

Aarya Babbar has made his TV comeback after 8 years with the new TV show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah. He is the son of veteran star Raj Babbar. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about whether he had the pressure to keep up with the legacy of his father.

In an exclusive chat with us, Raj Babbar's son Aarya, when asked about his journey to success and to keep up with his dad's name, said, "I don't look at it as any pressure. Aur agar pressure hua bhi hua hoga, raha bhi hoga jabh mei 20-21 ka tha jab maine debut lia. Jabh aap debut lere hote hai aap pe zyada pressure hota hai. Obviously, at that time there was a certain kind of pressure. After that, I don't see the pressure. Yes, the pressure was how to survive. What should I do to survive and to get work."

Aarya further added, "Because when films don't do well, it does not really matter whose son or daughter you are or whose what you are. What really matters is whether you are doing well at the box office. Dekho mera yakeen kabhi mujhe mere talent pe khatam nai hua, ki I am not talented. I know I am very talented, and I know I deserve a lot. Aaj waqt mere saath nai, eska matlab yeh nai ki Aarya Babbar talented nai hai. Aarya Babbar bahut zyada talented hai, and he will get his due when he needs to."

Advertisement

Babbar further said, "But saying that and the fact about I always would desire that the hunger of any actor, including me, should never be 100% complete. Because if that is complete, then there would be content, and that should never be there. There should never be 100% peace of an actor should never happen."

Talking about Aarya's new show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah, is set in the fictional city of Mokshgarh, which is situated in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. The serial shows Babbar playing the role of Kalikanth Thakur, who is shown to be a patriarchal, misogynistic man. Newborn babies from Chitta clan are labelled as criminals since their birth. People are denied access to basic rights like education, are exploited by feudal zamindars, and need to take up professions like hunting.



ALSO READ: Top 5 TV shows to watch out for in September 2024