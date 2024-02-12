Lahore, 1947: Rajkumar Santoshi sums up Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta’s onscreen reunion in one word; says 'accurate'

Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Lahore, 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is highly anticipated. The period drama marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. Additionally, it reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta on screen after a considerable period. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on the pair reuniting on-screen again.

Rajkumar Santoshi on Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta reuniting in Lahore, 1947

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has recently expressed his feelings about Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta reuniting on screen after a long time. He mentioned in a statement, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is playing a very important role on the silver screen again with Lahore, 1947. She is indeed extremely talented, one of the finest and most natural actors in our industry. Whichever character she plays, she totally invests herself into it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character.”

He further added that it's interesting for the audience to witness her reuniting with Sunny Deol on screen. This duo has consistently garnered immense love from viewers. Most importantly, the script of this film requires a pair as fitting as Sunny and Preity. He said, “Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.” The filming of Lahore, 1947 commenced today, February 12th.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have collaborated on three successful movies in the past - Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Considering their history of box office hits, it's reasonable to expect their new project to be equally remarkable. Additionally, Lahore, 1947 signifies the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi following their iconic film, Andaz Apna Apna.

More about Lahore, 1947

In October 2023, Aamir Khan Productions revealed the title of the film through a note. It read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a."

With these esteemed and skilled individuals collaborating for the first time in Lahore, 1947, it appears that the audience is in for a massive treat.

