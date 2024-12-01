Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s production based on ‘hard life of Mumbai’ with Sanya Malhotra to go on floors on THIS date?

It was reported a few days back that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are turning towards production. Days later, recent reports have suggested that the film helmed by Vivek Daschaudhary will star Sanya Malhotra and Stree 2 actor and will go on floors tomorrow, i.e. December 2.

According to a report published in Mid-day, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s upcoming production is set to go on floors from December 2, 2024. The yet-untitled film will star Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa in the important roles. Directed by Guns & Gulaabs director Vivek Daschaudhary, the film will notably reunite Raj and Sanya after their 2022 collaboration, Hit: The First Case.

A source close to the development informed the publication that the director will begin a two-month straight schedule in Mumbai that will extend till the end of January 2025. The report claims that the director will shoot the introductory scenes of Rajkummar and Sanya’s characters.

"Last week, the lead pair did a look test with stylist Sheetal Sharma, who is designing the look for the film’s characters. The movie will be shot on sets in and around Mumbai,” the source was quoted as saying.

While the details about the plot still remain under wraps, it has further been revealed that the film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. The film which will premiere on Netflix revolves around a Mumbai-based couple and all the quirky, loving characters that form a part of their journey.

“The dark comedy focuses on the hard life in Mumbai. Rajkummar liked how Vivek had offered a quirky and cool take on the story,” the source further added.

An initial report by the same publication claimed that it was Patralekhaa’s idea to dive into production following the mammoth success of Stree 2.

On the work front, after significant releases, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Rajkummar Rao is also working on a yet-untitled feature film backed by him and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. “It’s a dark comedy set against the backdrop of a murder. Rajkummar Rao loved the subject to the extent that he decided to produce his himself,” a source shared with us.

He was last seen in family comedy film, Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.

