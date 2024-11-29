Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 climax scene to be directed by Hollywood stunt directors? The names of films they've worked on will blow your mind

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is one of the highly-anticipated movies of Bollywood. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action entertainer already has everyone’s eyes on it, meanwhile, the latest report has raised anticipation all the more as it suggests that international stunt directors have come on board for the special climax scene.

According to a report published in Mid-day, it has been revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be shooting the climax in mid-December in Mumbai over a 15-day schedule. Both the stars will be shooting the final face-off at Film City in Goregaon and YRF Studios in Andheri from the second week of December.

“A massive set representing Jr NTR’s hideout is being built at Film City, while the stint at YRF Studios will include more of close-up and VFX-heavy shots. The late Rajat Poddar had designed most sets; only the backdrop for the climax was remaining,” the source said further adding that producer Aditya Chopra along with Ayan Mukerji, is looking into the design and execution of the set as well as the action involved.

In addition to this, the report further revealed that the producer-director duo has finalized three action directors. “Adi sir selected American stunt coordinator Spiro Razatos, who previously worked on Venom [2018] and The Fate of the Furious [2017], and Se-yeong Oh of Avengers: Age of Ultron [2015] and Snowpiercer [2013] fame.”

The source further revealed that Sunil Rodrigues has also come on board after his impressive work in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. The trio has united to design a stylized fight sequence that would include hand-to-hand combat. According to the report, the December leg will be the final schedule of War 2’s talkie portions.

In addition to this, the report claims that Aditya and Ayan are working with Vaibhavi Merchant for a dance-off between Roshan and Jr NTR. The team has also lined up the shoot of a song featuring Hrithik and leading lady Kiara Advani for January.

War 2 is the 6th Film of the YRF Spy Universe, and Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that it is set to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2025 weekend.

