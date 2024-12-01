Patralekhaa reveals Luv Ranjan called her to his office to reject her audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: ‘I felt really bad…’

Patralekhaa is one of the actresses known for their ability to effortlessly play diverse roles on-screen. She made her debut with Rajkummar Rao starrer Citylights in 2014. But, recently, Patralekhaa shared that she was gave some auditions before her debut, one of which was for Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Despite her hope to get the role, she was rejected, yet admired how the film's director, Luv Ranjan, called her into his office and respectfully conveyed this news..

In a candid interview with Mashable India, Patralekhaa revealed Luv Ranjan was taking extensive auditions to cast for Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Omkar Kapoor were among the actors finalized for it. So, they required two more actors, and she was confident about securing one.

Later, the filmmaker called her and asked her to visit him in his office. It made the actress think she got the role and dressed well to meet him. However, things turned differently when she asked her to leave the film. She described the incident and said, "He sat me down and told me, 'Yaar, yeh jaane de (Let this one go). At that moment, I felt really bad and thought."

Patralekhaa was upset and felt it was 'not cool' to call her into his office and reject her in person. Later, when she went home, she reflected on the incident, which made her understand how Ranjan showed her respect by sharing the news directly with her.

She fondly recalled him saying, "'Beta, nahi, but hum aage jaake kaam karenge na (Child, it couldn't work out this time, but we'll work together in the future).'" It was a significant gesture from him that touched her heart

Although she couldn't do the role in the 2015 film, she recently got a chance to work with the filmmaker in his 2024 film Wild Wild Punjabi, co-starring Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Sunny Singh, and more. Simarpreet Singh directs it, but Luv Ranjan wrote its story and backed it with T-Series, fulfilling his words.

