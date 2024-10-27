Triptii Dimri reveals not being able to perform well on Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video sets for THIS reason: ‘Rajkummar Rao would give me some formulas so that…’

Triptii Dimri got her breakthrough role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in 2023. Post the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, the actress has been referred to as the 'national crush' of India. Triptii, who was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, revealed that she would get nervous and couldn't perform well on the sets at times. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao would offer her some formulas to experiment with her performance.

During a new interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri shared her experience of working with Rajkummar Rao on the sets of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Triptii recalled being "scared and nervous" which would affect her performance. The actress spilled the beans by saying that Rajkummar would boost her confidence by giving formulas.

"He would sometimes give me some formulas that, why don't you try it this way? So that my performance looks good and the scene works in total. So, I think it's really important to have such co-actors," the actress said.

Talking about Rajkummar, Triptii shared that the actress was blessed to have him in Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial. The Animal star added that she wouldn't have performed well without her co-star Rajkummar.

In the same interview, Triptii Dimri praised Rajkummar Rao's comic timing and how he is thorough with his lines. Triptii emphasized that she has a lot to learn from him. Citing an example from the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video sets, the actress shared that Rajkummar would be present there even if he didn't have a scene to shoot.

Triptii further praised him saying that he is a secure actor and is confident in his craft.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Triptii Dimri revealed that her co-star Rajkummar Rao can finish a two-page monologue in one go. Triptii added that he does that without messing up the lines.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released on October 11, 2024. The film starred Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao as the on-screen married couple from the 90s. It also featured Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania in crucial roles.

