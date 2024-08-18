Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood movies to watch with your siblings on this special day

Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful festival that celebrates the timeless and pure bond between brother and sister. To celebrate this festival, we have compiled a list of 8 Bollywood movies you can watch with your siblings on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. From Dil Dhadakne Do to Hum Saath-Saath Hain, these Raksha Bandhan special movies are a perfect blend of drama, emotions, comedy, and slice-of-life. These Bollywood movies showcase the love between brother and sister and how this duo stands tall with each other through thick and thin.

So, bring your popcorn and choose the best movie for siblings from the list below and celebrate Raksha Bandhan in full Bollywood style with love, laughter, and emotions. Add these movies to your list and celebrate the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Movies to watch with siblings on Raksha Bandhan:

1. Raksha Bandhan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb Director: Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai Release Year: 2022

2022 IMDb Rating: 5.4

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the actor plays a brother to four sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a heartwarming story depicting the love and bond between brother and sister. Symbolizing the essence of ‘rakhi’, Akshay Kumar’s character goes to lengths to provide worldly happiness to his sisters.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Release Year: 2015

2015 IMDb Rating: 7.0

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film shows the perfect relationship between a brother and sister as they navigate personal experiences and family matters. Played by Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, this brother-sister duo is each other’s support system through thick and thin.

Advertisement

3. Josh

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan Release Year:

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the lead pair of brother and sister, Josh is a story of love and rivalry. This action movie has an emotional side too, thanks to the beautiful sibling bond between Max (played by SRK) and Shirley (played by Aish). Directed by Mansoor Khan, Josh can be a great watch on Raksha Bandhan.

4. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bhel, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bhel, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Director: Sooraj R Barjatya

Sooraj R Barjatya Release Year: 1999

1999 IMDb Rating: 6.3

Released in 1999, this slice-of-life movie shows the beautiful relationship between three brothers- Vivek, Prem, and Vinod (played by Mohnish, Salman, and Saif) and their sister Sangeeta (played by Neelam). Throughout the movie, these four siblings stand tall with each other even when things go downhill.

5. Bumm Bumm Bole

Advertisement

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Darsheel Safary, Rituparna Sengupta

Atul Kulkarni, Darsheel Safary, Rituparna Sengupta Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release Year: 2010

2010 IMDb Rating: 6.3

Next up is this beautiful story of Bumm Bumm Bole which depicts the sacrifices siblings make for each other without complaining. This movie has many teary-eyed moments that will make you reach for tissues and it is one of the best movies to watch with siblings.

6. Sarbjit

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha

Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha Director: Omung Kumar

Omung Kumar Release Year: 2016

2016 IMDb Rating: 7.3

Based on a real-life story, Sarbjit showcases a sister’s fight for justice for his brother who was wrongfully imprisoned. Randeep and Aishwarya played the brother-sister duo. This movie rightfully shows the ‘Bhai-Behen Ka Pyar’ in the most selfless manner.

7. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Rohit Saraf

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Rohit Saraf Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Release Year: 2016

2016 IMDb Rating: 7.4

Alia Bhatt and Rohit Saraf played the sister-brother duo in this Gauri Shinde directorial. The movie showcases how an elder sister reunites with her younger brother after she returns to her family. The beautiful bond between brother and sister is shown when she confides in her little brother while dealing with her personal issues.

Advertisement

8. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor

Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Release Year: 2013

2013 IMDb Rating: 8.2

This biographical sports drama is based on the real-life story of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete. Farhan Akhtar played the titular role while Divya Dutta was signed to play his elder sister Isri Kaur's role. The film shows the love and support given by Isri to his younger brother on his struggling days.

The above-mentioned movies are worth binge-watching with your siblings to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.

ALSO READ: WATCH: After Ranbir Kapoor, has Janhvi Kapoor purchased swanky new Lexus? Here’s what we know