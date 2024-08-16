Sara Ali Khan gives peek into 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration ft Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan; fans miss Taimur, Jeh

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today. On his special day, daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media and shared a heartwarming birthday post for him. She offered a glimpse of his birthday celebration featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the first picture, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon, are seen posing with their Abba Saif. The handsome birthday boy is seen sporting a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He was seen twinning with his son Ibrahim. On the other hand, Sara opted for a blue crop top and baggy pants. The trio is seen posing next to a chocolate cake and a room filled with balloons. The text on one of the balloons read, "Best dad."

In the second picture, the Devara actor cuts his birthday cake while Sara, Ibrahim, and Kareena Kapoor cheer for him. Along with the pictures, the Simmba actress wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba" followed by multiple emojis. Have a look:

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans were seen reacting to them. One of the users wrote, "Chotey Saif, Badey Saif aur Sara ji." Another user asked about Taimur and Jeh since they were nowhere to be seen in the pictures. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier today, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful then-and-now pictures with Saif. Their first picture was from their courtship days in 2007 while the second picture was from their recent vacay. Along with the pictures, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life. parthenon 2007, parthenon 2024 who would have thought? as they say must keep growing which we did and quite well…" Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Saif's birthday, the makers of Devara launched his first look. The film also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and it is helmed by Koratala Siva. The full look of Saif will be revealed today, July 16 at 4 pm.

