Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to leave for honeymoon post Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release, says Vashu Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embarked on a new chapter in their lives as they exchanged vows in a picturesque destination wedding in Goa, surrounded by their loved ones. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Jackky's producer-father Vashu Bhagnani shared insights into the couple's fairytale wedding, reception, and upcoming honeymoon plans.

Vashu Bhagnani reveals Rakul and Jackky's honeymoon plans

In a recent interview, Vashu Bhagnani expressed gratitude for the successful marriage ceremony, noting that everything proceeded smoothly according to sacred traditions, with the blessings of the Almighty. He shared that all guests were delighted with the proceedings, celebrating the union of two families.

Furthermore, Vashu revealed that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani plan to embark on their honeymoon after the release of the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, slated for release on April 9, 2024.

He humorously added, "Bade miyan (Vashu) ka order hai jaise hi film release hogi dusre din flight pakdo aur ek mahine ke liye honeymoon karke aao (As soon as the film is released, it's Bade Miyan's order to catch a flight the next day and enjoy a month-long honeymoon)."

The producer also shared that due to some unavoidable circumstances, some of the invitees couldn't attend the wedding in Goa. To accommodate them, they have planned a welcome reception at their residence in Mumbai.

Today, the Bhagnani family, including Vashu Bhagnani, his daughter Deepshikha, and others, were spotted at the Goa airport as they were heading back to Mumbai after the wedding. When the paparazzi asked Vashu how the wedding was, he responded with enthusiasm, "Bohot acchhi, very very good." He then flashed a bright smile, adding, "Lakshmi ghar pe aa rahi hai."

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a vibrant dhol night, followed by seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple. In Goa, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies continued with family, leading to a lively sangeet. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque beachside wedding, culminating in a joyous celebration of unity.

