Ramayana: Here’s when Yash will join shoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s epic; Report

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies. Ranbir Kapoor will be portraying Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana in this Nitesh Tiwari epic. It has now been learned that Yash is set to join the shooting of the film in the month of March, 2025.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Yash is set to join the cast on the sets of Ramayana from March of this year.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash broke his silence on playing Ravana and expressed his excitement. He said, “For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor, so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited.”

Ramayana is being made as a two-part saga. In 2024, producer Namit Malhotra made the official announcement that the two films will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

In a special note on Instagram, he shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’– for people across the world.”

Announcing the release dates, he added, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor will begin work on Ramayana 2 after wrapping up the shoot of Love & War.

