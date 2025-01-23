Over the last year, Pinkvilla has been a constant in providing updates around the Geethu Mohandas-directed Toxic featuring Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. We recently reported that the makers are in advanced talks with an international studio to come on board as a partner for a wide release in the overseas belt. While the negotiations continue to happen in full swing, Pinkvilla has another exclusive and exciting update on Toxic.

According to sources close to the development, Yash and Kiara Advani were shooting for a humongous dance number in Goa over the last one week. “Toxic has a big dance number picturized on Yash and Kiara Advani and the makers shot it on a grand scale at real locations in Goa over the last one week. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, and the ones on the sets can’t stop going gaga over the moves of Yash and Kiara,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the audience will get to see Yash in a dancing avatar after a long time and the song is destined to be a chartbuster. “It has been shot on a grand scale and the chemistry of Yash and Kiara is one of the major highlights,” the source informed. Toxic is aiming at a late 2025 release and is touted to be one of the most awaited films of the year.

The teaser, dropped on occassion of Yash’s birthday has hit the bullseye in North India, and the audience is excited to see Yash in the gangster space again after the historic success of KGF: Kolar Gold Field Franchise. More updates on Toxic are on the way in the coming few months, as Yash, Geethu Mohandas, and the producers are confident to make this a global project. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.