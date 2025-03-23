Ramayana’s Nitesh Tiwari would prefer directing Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park over Mirzapur 4; here’s why

Nitesh Tiwari is set to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor on the epic Ramayana. The shooting is ongoing, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness it on the big screens. Amid this, the filmmaker revealed that he would prefer directing Ranbir’s Animal Park over Mirzapur 4.

During a recent interview with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Nitesh Tiwari answered some fun questions in a rapid-fire segment. He was asked which project he would like to direct between Mirzapur 4 and Animal Park. The director shared that he had been asked to choose between the genres that he himself wouldn’t probably work on. He said that he would like to direct Animal Park.

Explaining the reason, Tiwari mentioned that it was the more tempting choice and he would get to work with Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “I'm choosing the better, more tempting, which allows me to get greater performances out and get to work with somebody who's very dear to me, Ranbir.” He added that this was why he was selecting Animal Park.

Animal Park is the sequel to the movie Animal. It will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He has promised that the sequel would be ‘darker.’ It is expected to begin soon after the director wraps up Spirit. The cast of the first part included Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. The 2023 film was a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ramayana is being made as a two-part saga. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the character of Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and more in pivotal roles.

In 2024, producer Namit Malhotra made the official announcement of Ramayana. He revealed that the two films will release in theaters on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively. He said, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…”

Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2011 movie Chillar Party. But Ramayana will mark their first full-fledged collaboration.