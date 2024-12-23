Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 finally in works? Here’s why fans think so

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has found an irreplaceable corner in the hearts of fans. While the film is aging like a fine wine, fans are often intrigued by its sequel. Recently, Dharma Productions shared still leaving internet users to guess if Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 is finally in the works.

On December 23, Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle and shared a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The image featured the back shot of the lead characters— Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Kalki Koechlin beaming with joy on a hilltop. The post was captioned, "Humein inse pyaar ho jaayega...phir se! (accompanied by eyes holding tear emoji)"

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and swamped the comments section speculating about the possible second part or the re-release. A fan asked, "Is it YJHD 2 ? Or Re release YJHD?" another excited fan exclaimed, "Oh comee on just tell it already." A third fan expressed, "Broooooooo is it what I am thinking?" and another fan gushed, "Ye jawani hai Deewani 2.0" and another fan asked, "whats cooookinnnnnnn!!! goood loookinnn".

In addition to this, another fan wrote, "Why am I assuming YJHD P2" while one fan speculated, "Re-release" and another screamed, "WHAAAAATTTTTTTTYTTTTTTTTTT."

The interest and excitement around the sequel of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is palpable. It was just a couple of days back that in an interview on AfterHours with All About Eve, Kalki Koechlin clarified that there are no plans for making a sequel at the moment. “It’ll be hard to get that magic back," she said, adding that most sequels are disappointing.

Upon being queried about the fans who have been waiting for the official announcement of YJHD 2. Kalki said, “I have heard no such rumors." “You can’t make another one," she said, referring to Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi’s profound bond, which captivated the audience.

The 2013-released film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani narrated the story of four friends— Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the much-loved film explored the themes of friendship, companionship, passion, love, and relationships.

