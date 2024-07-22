Ranbir Kapoor is ‘secure’ and ‘happy with his own space’, REVEALS Kill actor Lakshya Lalwani

Actor Lakshya Lalwani, who is a popular face of several Indian TV serials, recently made his big-screen debut with Kill. While talking about his violent character in the Karan Johar-backed action thriller film, he spoke about Animal star Ranbir Kapoor.

Lakshya recalled his meeting with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor and called him secure and a brilliant actor. Read on!

Lakshya Lalwani heaps praises on Ranbir Kapoor

Kill actor Lakshya Lalwani was in an interview with Showsha wherein he opened up about his role in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat movie. During the chat, he also expressed his admiration for Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Describing him as a secure and down-to-earth actor, the popular TV personality stated that Kapoor has no inhibitions. He went down memory lane and recalled the time when he hung out with Ranbir. Stating that the Bollywood star “doesn’t even have an iota of insecurity”, Lakshya stated that he doesn’t pay any attention to what other people are doing in their lives. “He’s just happy with his own space,” The Indian Express quoted Lakshya saying.

Lakshya Lalwani says Ranbir Kapoor is a “secure and brilliant actor”

Known for shows like Porus and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Lakshya also titled Raha Kapoor’s father Ranbir as “a secure actor.” He stated that Alia Bhatt’s husband is not bothered at all and according to him, that’s what makes him so secure as an actor and human being.

Calling him a gem of a guy, Lakshya further added that he loves hanging out with the Sanju actor. “I love his energy and he is very secure and a brilliant actor. Brilliant,” Lakshya shared. Meanwhile, Lakshya Lalwani will be next seen in the Aryan Khan-helmed series Stardom.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

2023 was a successful year for Ranbir Kapoor. He started the year with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi and later took over the box office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Since the start of 2024, Kapoor has been busy with the shooting of his next project titled Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's film featuring Sai Pallavi.

