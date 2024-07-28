Ranbir Kapoor says PM Narendra Modi has ‘magnetic charm’, compares his mannerisms to Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor is indeed a celebrated star of Bollywood. It was back in 2019 that he along with his now wife Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and Ayushmann Khurrana among other Bollywood celebrities met the honorable PM, Narendra Modi. In a recent conversation, the Animal actor talked about his experience of meeting the Prime Minister and compared his mannerisms with those of Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks highly of PM Narendra Modi

In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his thoughts on politics. In response to this, the Ramayana actor stated that he doesn’t think much about it. However, he continued his answer by recalling how once actors and directors had gone to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 4 to 5 years back.

Calling him "a great orator," he stated that one sees him on television and sees how he talks, but he elucidated his point by recalling a moment of met the politician. He said, "I remember the moment we were sitting, and he walked in, and he has got this magnetic charm about himself."

Ranbir Kapoor recalls his experience of meeting PM Narendra Modi

He further revealed that Modi came, sat down, and spoke to every person about their personal matters. The actor recalled that his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment then, so he asked how it was going. Similarly, he spoke to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal about different things.

Advertisement

"Everything was very personal. That kind of effort, you see in great men. They put in that kind of effort-they don’t need to, but they do. Like Shah Rukh Khan. There are many such great men. It says a lot about them,” he further added.

To remind you back in January 2019, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ektaa Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among others met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming highly-awaited mythological period-drama film, Ramayana which also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey and more.

Additionally, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will reunite him with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on screen.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals ‘cute’ niece Raha calls her THIS; feels little one looks like Alia Bhatt and late Rishi Kapoor