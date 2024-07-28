WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes a morning stroll with daughter Raha near their house; fans gush over munchkin’s smiling face

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is undeniably the most adored star-kid of Bollywood. Not only just the paparazzi but the internet and fans of the celebrity couple are also highly obsessed with the little munchkin. Every time her new glimpse surfaces on the internet, fans go gaga over her cuteness. Recently, the father-daughter duo was yet again spotted in Bandra, and left netizens in a frenzy.

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Sunday morning with daughter Raha

It’s Sunday and to make it even more special, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor is here. Today, on July 28, a while back, the little cuteness was spotted outside her home in Bandra where she was also accompanied by her doting dad as they enjoyed a morning stroll together.

In the video shared by the paps, Raha was seen walking towards her camera and she stole the show with her adorable smile that is enough to melt your hearts. Further, we get to see the Ramayana actor coming into the frame while he is seen saying something from a distance. His daughter is clicked walking beside him. A little later, we see Ranbir holding her daughter in her arms and walking to the other side of the building.

Take a look

In her latest appearance, Raha was seen in an off-white printed top paired with brown shorts. The text on her top read, "Hello Best Friend" catching everyone’s attention. Her hair on the other hand was tied in a little ponytail.

Advertisement

Speaking of Raha's dad, Ranbir served casual fashion goals in a gray t-shirt paired with matching cargo pants and white sneakers. Furthermore, his swanky cap added to his overall charm.

Here's how fans reacted to the latest video of Raha

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the little one. A fan wrote, "Babiesttt babyyygirl," while another fan remarked, "Adorable doll" An elated fan wrote, "Aww cute little Rishi Kapoor," and another fan exclaimed, "Kitni Khush lag rahi hai" One user also hailed the little one as, "Mini Alia."

It goes without saying that Ranbir has an innate love for his daughter. He is often seen stepping out with her and speaking highly of her.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022. The couple got married in April of the same year.

ALSO READ: Did Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das’ kirtan in London again? New VIDEO goes viral