Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and more congratulate Manu Bhaker as she wins India’s first medal

The Summer Olympics 2024 recently began in Paris with athletes from all over the world competing in different sports in the tournament. Today, July 28, brought in amazing news for India as Manu Bhaker opened the medal tally with a bronze in shooting. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as various celebrities including Preity Zinta, Taapsee Pannu, and more congratulated her on her achievement.

PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebs congratulate Manu Bhaker on her bronze medal win in Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker created history today as she became the first Indian woman to secure an Olympic medal in shooting. She won the bronze medal in the final of women’s 10m Air Pistol.

Soon after her win, PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat.”

Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Taapsee Pannu also shared their happiness on Instagram Stories. Preity wished, “Congratulations @bhakermanu on winning the first medal for India in #olympics2024 #bronzemedal #shooting #parisolympics2024 #JaiHind #ting.”

Taapsee said, “Opening our Olympic medal tally account with a bronze!!! Congratulations to this fantastic shooter.”

Anil Kapoor posted on his Stories, saying, “Congratulations @bhakermanu on the incredible first win for India at the olympics this year!! Wohoooo…. Go India.”

