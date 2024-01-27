EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol locked to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Back in October 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Nitesh Tiwari has gotten into talks with Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman in his epic, Ramayana. Over the last 3 months, there has been a lot spoken about the cast of Ramayana, creating a lot of curiosity among audiences all across the globe. And now, following four months of prolonged discussions, we have exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol is confirmed to play the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.

Sunny Deol comes on board Ramayana to play Lord Hanuman

According to sources, Sunny Deol has agreed to be a part of this Nitesh Tiwari directed epic trilogy and is very excited to play a character that could be engraved in the history of Indian Cinema. “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction,” revealed a source close to the development.

The actor will start shooting for his part in Ramayana: Part One in May 2024. “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times,” the source added.

Advertisement

With this, the confirmed names of Ramayana include Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The makers are in talks with Vijay Sethupathi to play the part of Vibhishana, whereas the casting for other key characters is underway. While there is a social media conversation of an age gap between Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol, the makers are looking at it as casting for an immortal tale, that goes beyond the age of real-life actors.

Nitesh Tiwari looks to bring to spectacle pure bond of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman

“It’s a legacy part, and the teams are unfazed by the social media chatter. Ranbir has the utmost respect for Sunny Deol, and the latter considers Ranbir to be one of the finest actors of Indian Cinema. The dynamic shared by the two will be a treat for audiences on the big screen. The idea is to bring to spectacle the pure bond shared by Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman,” the source concluded.

Talking of Ramayana, the film is set to go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The duo alongside other members of the ensemble will kick-start the film in March and shoot it till the end of May. It will be a wrap on Ramayana: Part One by July and the makers will then invest a year and a half on post-production of the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram