WATCH: Aadar Jain’s filmy style of putting ring on fiancée Alekha Advani’s finger proves he has true Kapoor genes

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani had their roka ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday. The intimate celebration was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Meanwhile, a romantic video has gone viral that shows Aadar putting a ring on Alekha's finger in total filmy style.

A video has surfaced on Instagram that gave a peek into the endearing and joyous moments from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka ceremony. In the video, Aadar went down on one knee and danced for his lady love beaming sheer joy while Alekha was visibly moved. He then puts a ring on her finger, kisses her hand, and gives her a tight hug.

The couple then dances their heart out to the dhol beats, and we can also see legendary actor Randhir Kapoor sitting behind. He had a sweet smile on his face, looking at the cutest moment of the couple while they embarked on their special phase of life.

In the video, the couple twinning in white was also wearing white floral garlands. Alekha also put a red tika on her forehead. In addition to this, several inside pictures posing with their friends have also surfaced on the internet.

The roka-ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani took place on Saturday, i.e. November 24, 2024. The special celebration was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor and more.

Aadar Jain made his relationship official with Alekha Advani after breaking up with Tara Sutaria. He shared a photo with Alekha on his Instagram handle, and referred to her as the "light of my life." It was earlier this year that the couple posted pictures of their dreamy beach proposal in the Maldives. "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever," Jain had written alongside the post.

While Aadar has appeared in movies like Hello Charlie and Qaidi Band, Alekha Advani, is the creative force behind Way Well, a Mumbai-based community, which stands as a platform dedicated to curating wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats.

For the unversed, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

