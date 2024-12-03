Shraddha Kapoor rents new super lush apartment for a whopping amount; know how much it will cost her per month

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, riding high on the success of Stree 2, one of this year’s box office hits, has made news for reportedly leasing a lavish apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, for Rs 6 lakh per month.

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor's apartment spans an impressive 3,928.86 square feet and has been rented for one year. According to Times Nows, the documents accessed through Zapkey reveal that Shraddha has paid an upfront rent of Rs 72 lakh for the year. The property also offers the convenience of four parking spaces, a valuable asset in Mumbai’s densely packed residential areas.

It’s not unusual for Bollywood celebrities to opt for renting upscale homes in prime localities such as Juhu, Bandra, or Pali Hill. Renting allows them the flexibility to choose homes that align with their preferences, whether for a scenic sea view or a particular neighborhood.

Many stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Imran Khan, have similarly opted to rent luxury properties in Mumbai for significant amounts.

On the work front, Kapoor's recent role in Stree 2 earned her widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy premiered in theaters on August 15 this year.

The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, became a box office sensation and was hailed as an all-time blockbuster.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik addressed the possibility of Stree 3.

Kaushik hinted at the potential for future sequels, mentioning that there are still untold stories and unexplored characters in the Stree universe. He stated that the decision on Stree 3 would be made after evaluating the reception of Stree 2, adding that there is scope for additional installments, including Stree 4 and Stree 5.

Advertisement

The director emphasized that the audience's response would play a crucial role in determining the future of the franchise. He explained that he would only proceed with Stree 3 if there is genuine demand for it, as he does not believe in creating sequels without purpose. While he confirmed having a story ready, Kaushik noted that its execution would depend entirely on audience interest.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra skips ED hearing in money laundering case linked to adult films' production; Report