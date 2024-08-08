Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar to Aamir Khan's Dangal; 8 Bollywood movies re-releasing in theaters

Several Bollywood movies have been re-released in theaters, making entertainment lovers super happy. They are enjoying their favorite cinemas once again in theaters with their family, friends, and partners. Not only fans but celebrities are also seen stepping out and going on movie dates to relive the stories of these Bollywood movies such as Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, and more.

Let's have a look at 8 Bollywood movies that were re-released in theaters.

1. Rockstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri Director: Imtiaz Ali

Rockstar was re-released in theaters. Fans took to their social media account and shared their heartwarming moments of enjoying the movie again in cinema halls. The story follows Janardhan seeking inspiration for the musician inside him. Heartbreak helps him reach his goal; however, it also leads him to self-destruction. Apart from the plot, the movie is engraved in people's hearts for its amazing music.

2. Dangal

Cast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sanya Malhotra

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sanya Malhotra Director: Nitesh Tiwari

In the ongoing craze of the Paris Olympics 2024, the re-release of Dangal doubled up the excitement. The story follows Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler deciding to fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games.

3. Laila Majnu

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary Director: Sajid Ali

Laila Majnu will be re-released in theaters on August 9. The love story of Laila and Qais warms our hearts; however, they cannot unite due to opposition from their families.

4. Raja Babu

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor

Govinda, Karisma Kapoor Director: David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was recently seen enjoying the re-release of Raja Babu in a theater. The movie shows how Raja, an orphan, was adopted by a wealthy village couple. Later, he falls in love with a city girl, but she leaves him after knowing that he is not as sophisticated as he showed himself to be.

5. Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone

Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

The re-release of Love Aaj Kal made fans super happy. The story of the film once again won people's hearts. The plot follows how two lovers find each other again after overcoming failures, distances, and heartbreaks.

6. Partner

Cast: Govinda, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta

Govinda, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta Director: David Dhawan

In the film, we see Prem (Salman Khan) sharing tips on dating women and helping his client Bhaskar (Govinda) woo his boss. However, Prem falls in love with a single mother and tries to hide his profession.

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Prem (Salman) and his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law, Nisha (Madhuri), fall in love with each other. However, their fate change when Nisha's sister unexpectedly dies.

8. Golmaal Returns

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade Director: Rohit Shetty

Gopal (Ajay) gets stuck in a yacht for a night after saving an attractive young woman. His wife Ekta suspects him of having an affair and attempts to uncover the truth.

Let us know in the comment section which movie you are going to watch in theaters once again!

