Netizens want Aamir Khan to make Dangal 2 after Vinesh Phogat enters Olympic 2024 finals: ‘Her life deserves a Bollywood blockbuster’

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat registered a historic win in the women’s wrestling 50kg freestyle division event in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics after she defeated Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba by 5-0 on Tuesday, August 6. With this victory, Phogat became the first female wrestler from India to enter the finals in any Olympic Games.

As Vinesh Phogat registered a historic win in the women’s wrestling 50kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the hashtag #Dangal began trending on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens are now demanding a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster sports biopic Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. Phogat’s dominant 5-0 victory over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez secured her spot in the final, making her the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final.

One enthusiastic user wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 sir, please get ready for directing #Dangal2 as our queen #VineshPhogat is about to get a medal in @Paris2024. Thank you for making us proud #VineshPhogat.” Another commented, “Aamir Khan Sir, time for #Dangal2 #VineshPhogat.”

Another wrote, “If #VineshPhogat wins a gold medal in this Olympics, I think Nitesh Tiwari should start preparation for #Dangal2. #SanyaMalhotra can play a key role in the film.”

One commented, “Dangal fame VINESH PHOGAT, the first-ever Indian wrestler to play in an Olympic final—this has to be the greatest redemption story in our country #Dangal #Dangal2.”

Advertisement

A fan wrote, “Her life story deserves a Bollywood blockbuster. #VineshPhogat #Paris2024.” Others echoed, “So when are we getting #Dangal2?” and “Time to make a sequel. #Dangal2 #VineshPhogat.” Another user passionately commented, “Bhai, Aamir ko lekar #Dangal2 bana ab.”

Dangal, one of Bollywood's most successful films, grossing Rs 2000 crore worldwide, tells the inspiring story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become India's pioneering female wrestling champions. The film, starring Aamir Khan as Mahavir, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as the adult Geeta and Babita, and Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as their younger selves, also features Sakshi Tanwar as their mother.

The film's emotional resonance and cultural impact have been profound, making a sequel an enticing prospect, especially considering the remarkable achievements of their cousin, Vinesh Phogat, who continues the family's legacy in wrestling. Vinesh Phogat's journey to the Olympic final has been exceptional. She began by defeating the top-seeded and defending champion, Yui Susaki from Japan, in the Round of 16, and then narrowly won against Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan led Dangal reminds Taiwan Olympic legend Chen Shih-hsin of her own life