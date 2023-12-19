10 famous Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar dialogues

Rockstar is a 2011 Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama film. It is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The soundtrack for the film was composed by A. R. Rahman. The film marks the posthumous screen appearance of Shammi Kapoor, following his death on 14 August 2011.

The movie follows his journey as he transforms into Jordan, a successful but tortured soul in the music industry, and eventually shatters his heart. The film has some terrific moments, a bravura performance by Ranbir Kapoor, and an exceptional musical score by A.R. Rahman. Let's take a quick look at the famous Rockstar dialogues.

10 famous Rockstar dialogues you can never forget

1. Zara si savdani, zindagi bhar aasani

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

One of the famous dialogues from Rockstar came from Ranbir Kapoor's character Janardan Jakhar. The translation of the dialogue is 'A little caution, life will become easier.'

2. Pata hai, Yaha se Bohot dur, galat aur sahi ke paar ek maidan hai main waha milunga tujhe..

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

Rockstar has a lot of dialogues and one of the popular ones is the above. This dialogue is still used in everyday life. The translation would be 'You know, far away from here, there is a plain beyond right and wrong, I will find it there for you.'

3. Toote huye dil se hi sangeet nikalta hai, jab dil ki lagti hai, Tukde tukde hote hai, Tab aati hai jhankaar

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Kumud Mishra

This quote by Khatana Bhai played by Kumud Mishra is one of the dialogues of Rockstar. The line has a deep meaning and the translation would be 'Music comes from a broken heart, when the heart breaks into pieces, then the chimes come.'

4. Tere liye pagalpan hoga class bunk karna ya golgappe kha lena, itna karke sochti hogi, oh my god aaj to bohot crazy kar liya maine

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

The translation of this dialogue is 'It would be crazy for you to bunk classes or eat golgappas, after doing this you will think that oh my God, I did something crazy today.' The basic meaning of this line is don't take life too seriously. Enjoy while you live.

5. Mujhe nahi ban na bada, mera dil nahi tootna chahiye, kuch nahi chahiye mujhe

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

When Jordan pleads with Khatana Bhai to save his heart from being broken into pieces, most of us end up shedding a tear or two. The translation would be 'I don't want to grow up, I don't want to get my heart broken, I don't want anything.'

6. Tu list bana, jitne bhi yeh yeere keede hai na, un sab ki list, maa kasam shaadi se pehle saare maar dalenge

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

The translation of this Rockstar dialogue is 'Make a list of all these insects, I swear to you that I will kill them all before the wedding.'

7. Mehnat to gadha bhi karta hai

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Kumud Mishra

The sole meaning of the dialogue is that work hard smartly in life. The translation would be 'Even the donkey works hard.'

8. Ye bada janwar hai ye aapke chote pinjre me nahi samayega, ye apni dunia banayega

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

This dialogue of Rockstar is inspiring because it motivates people not to stop trying in life until they meet their goals. The translation is 'It's a big animal, it won't fit in your small cage, it will create its world.'

9. Jab tak taklif na ho na life me koi bada nahi banta

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

This is very true. When problems come in life, we learn a lot of things. The translation would be 'No one becomes great in life unless there is trouble.'

10. Shiddat honi chahiye pyar me

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg Presented by: Ranbir Kapoor

Love is not an easy word. In this dialogue of Rockstar, Ranbir tries to say that there should be dedication and intensity in love.

Speaking about the story, in Rockstar, a college student Janardhan is a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.

The cast of the film also features Sanjana Sanghi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Aru Krishansh Verma, Sushil Dahiya, Kara Wai, Teddy Maurya, Shreya Narayan, and others.