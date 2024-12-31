THROWBACK: When Neetu Kapoor revealed what she wanted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to take from her marriage; it's not what you'd expect

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in 2022 in the presence of their family and friends. They are vacationing in Thailand with their daughter Raha ahead of the New Year. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor has also accompanied them on the trip. In this piece, let’s revisit the moment when Neetu revealed what she wanted Alia and Ranbir to take from her marriage. Her answer of ‘Nothing’ is not what one would expect.

Neetu Kapoor graced an episode of the season 8 of popular talk show Koffee with Karan with Zeenat Aman. During the rapid fire round, host Karan Johar asked the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress what she wished Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would embrace from her marriage. In response, she said, “Nothing.” She explained that she just wanted the couple to be happy.

Neetu said, “Because aaj kal ke zamaane me jo karna hai karo, bas khush raho (In today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy).”

She also acknowledged the difference between generations, saying, “And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe.”

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share a great bond with each other. Earlier, they celebrated Christmas Eve together at Alia’s mother Soni Razdan’s place. The Alpha actress donned a stunning gown for the evening paired with a Christmas tree headband, while her mother-in-law wore a red co-ord set.

Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared a special photo with Shaheen Bhatt, Soni, and Neetu. She captioned it, “my lovely ladiessssss,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Neetu also shared the picture on her Instagram. Have a look at her post!

Alia and Ranbir also graced the annual Kapoor family lunch on Christmas day. They were joined by their daughter Raha Kapoor, who stole the limelight with her cute antics. She wished the paparazzi adorably and sent them flying kisses. Neetu Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and more were also present at the get-together.

