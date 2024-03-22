Randeep Hooda reveals selling car, microwave for money; admits not selling his horses for THIS reason

Randeep Hooda is currently on a promotional spree for the past couple of weeks. His much-awaited film Swatantrya Veer Sawarkar hit the screens today and we are waiting to hear what the audiences have to say about it. Well, he has been pouring his heart out in his interviews, and in a recent one, he spoke about not being on set for 11 years. Which led to him selling off his worldly possessions.

Randeep Hooda recalls his worst moments

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Randeep Hooda looked back on his 23-year journey in the film industry and revealed that he has not been on the set for 11 of those years. In fact, during his worst moments, he had to sell off his car and his microwave. He quipped that many times he had zero money and was clueless about what he would do next. He further added that there were times when he sold everything in his house but he never sold his horses because he believed in an Arabic saying about increasing your income and not reducing your expenditure.

Recalling an old incident, Randeep remembered selling away one of his old horses named Rajni. He added that he sold her so that he could take care of other horses and himself with that money. “He was put in the truck, I got the cheque, he was being taken away from the race course. But I just couldn’t take it. I stopped the truck, fought with them, got my horse back,” added the actor.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda flaunts his massive transformation for Swatantra Veer Savarkar

On March 18, a while back, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a monochromatic picture featuring him as he clicked a mirror selfie. In the photo, the actor has visibly lost a significant amount of weight for his role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Looking at the drastic transformation, one can ascertain that the Kick actor has shed enough kilos to be able to expose his ribcage and his hipbone. In fact, his forehead also appears to be bigger. The actor shared the picture with the caption, ''KAALA PAANI''.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda reveals Alia Bhatt 'used to be terrified' by him during Highway; recalls not talking to her for days