Rani Mukerji treats netizens with rare airport appearance; fans express their excitement to see her 'after so long': WATCH

Rani Mukerji has delivered some unforgettable performances over the years, and her acting skills continue to be a topic of admiration. Recently, she was spotted at the airport, turning heads with her chic look and setting major style goals. Fans were thrilled to see her after such a long time, and we couldn’t agree more with their excitement.

A viral video shows Rani Mukerji looking effortlessly stylish in a cool airport look. She is seen exiting the airport with a trolley bag in hand, which she hands over to her staff. As the paparazzi capture her, Rani flashes a smile before getting into her car.

The actress looked effortlessly chic in a loose, oversized, full-sleeved top paired with brown-colored pants. She completed the look with a blue blazer, which she held in her hand, and stylish sunglasses that gave off major cool vibes. We can't take our eyes off her!

Watch the video below!

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as soon as the video was shared. One user wrote, "After so longggggg. Love u," while another commented, "Missing those actress Rani, you should do more films." Many others flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons, expressing their love and admiration.

Earlier, a source close to Pinkvilla shared that Rani Mukerji is gearing up to begin shooting for the next installment of the Mardaani franchise in early 2025. Source revealed that both Rani and Aditya Chopra have been working with an in-house team to refine the script for some time, and they've now finalized a storyline that honors the legacy of the first two films. The screenplay is nearing completion, after which the film will enter pre-production.

Advertisement

As with the previous films, the new chapter will feature a compelling villain, keeping with the franchise’s tradition of memorable antagonists. Rani will once again portray the tough, empowering character of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a role she’s deeply passionate about. The film is set to release theatrically, in line with her commitment to focusing on big-screen releases. YRF has also teased the next chapter in a special glimpse to mark the 10th anniversary of Mardaani’s debut.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji feels audience doesn't come with 'agenda' to hate any film; 'They spend their hard-earned money'