Ranveer Singh collapsed on sets of Lootera after he did THIS to feel pain of being shot, recalls Vikramaditya Motwane: ‘We had to chopper him out’

Ranveer Singh is a class actor who gets into the skin of his characters to make them as realistic as possible. His dedication to his craft is often beautifully translated on the big screen. But sometimes, he goes so overboard with making his acting look convincing to the audience that he ends up hurting himself. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane recently shared an incident in which the new dad ended up collapsing on the set of Lootera because he wanted to feel the pain of being shot in the stomach.

Vikramaditya Motwane was in a conversation with Mashable India, sharing his experience of shooting with Ranveer Singh in the 2013 period romantic drama film, Lootera. This is when he went on to recall that when they went to Dalhousie in January 2012, it snowed so much that both their sets collapsed. Months later in March, they resumed filming in the picturesque location. But two days into the shoot Singh ended up hurting his back. However, like the warrior he is, he managed the pain and continued filming.

The next day, they were shooting the scene in which Singh’s character is removing a bullet from his stomach. To feel the pain and make his performance look realistic, the Bajirao Mastani actor put paper clips in his body and started to jog around the hills so that in the shot he could be seen sweating and in pain. Everything went fine and they completed the scene.

But after the shoot, he finally removed the clip and could feel the spasm in his back. “Because he had been feeling the pain in the side, he didn’t feel the pain in the back and he just collapsed,” recalled the filmmaker adding, “We had to chopper him out the next day from Dalhousie” and the schedule was canceled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the new father is waiting for the release of his first film of 2024, Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actioner also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The movie, which marks Shetty's debut as a writer, is scheduled to be released this Diwali, on November 1, 2024.

