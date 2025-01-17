Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone dazzle in ethnics post attending family wedding; don't miss Gully Boy actor's gentleman side

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked dreamy in their ethnic attires as they were captured exiting a family wedding, and the actor said his goodbyes to his wife as she drove away. After getting the Padmavat actress seated in the car, the new mom went on to give a sweet peck to her husband on his cheek.

As for the outfits, the Gully Boy star donned an off-white sherwani, which included minute yet elegant golden zari work. The actor also wore black shades and threw back his hair in a sleek pony. He finished his look with golden studs.

Meanwhile, the Om Shanti Om star looked graceful in a white anarkali, twinning with her husband. The actress went on to drape a red dupatta and add on heavy necklaces and earrings. Deepika completed her look with her hair tied in a bun with a gajra wrapped around it.

The couple first shared the screen space in the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela. Following the success of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, the duo also went on to star in Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat in the years 2015 and 2018, respectively. The pair went on to take their onscreen chemistry to real life by getting married seven years ago.

Moreover, the past year has been extremely special for the duo, as they not only appeared in a movie (Singham Again) together but were also upgraded to the new roles of being a mom and dad.

Advertisement

The Kartik Calling Kartik actress gave birth to her first daughter in September, took the happy parents to their Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans, and revealed her name as Dua Singh Padukone.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, while Deepika Padukone has not announced any new projects recently.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and team to start Aditya Dhar’s next from July 25; Set in the world of R&AW