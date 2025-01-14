Did you know Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy had no blue color? Director Zoya Akhtar reveals why

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most loved Bollywood movies. It has been highly acclaimed for its story, performances, music, cinematography, and more. Did you notice that the film didn’t have any blue color? Director Zoya Akhtar recently revealed that it was because she found the blue tarpaulin present on rooftops in Mumbai unpleasant.

In a recent video shared on the Instagram handle of Tiger Baby Films, Zoya Akhtar explained why there was no blue color in the movie Gully Boy. She said, “We decided to take blue out as a color from art. The blue tarpaulin that's so famous in Bombay, which is really kind of an eyesore. Ah, we took it out.”

Editor Nitin Baid further shared, “And that is what we worked around a lot through the course of the film because that was something… we had erased blue from every place in the film.”

Baid added it was very strictly followed that even if the color was there, it was just a faint blue shade.

The musical drama featured Ranveer Singh as street rapper Murad, Alia Bhatt as Safeena, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher. The cast also included Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin, and more. Gully Boy premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019 and received positive reviews.

Advertisement

A recent report in Filmfare suggested that a sequel to Gully Boy was in the works with a new cast. A source told the portal that Arjun Varain Singh, the director of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has been roped in for the project. Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday are reportedly in talks for the lead roles. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this sequel.

ALSO READ: 25 Years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan drops old notes from prep of debut movie; says ‘I’d be embarrassed…’