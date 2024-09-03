Ranveer Singh updates his Instagram profile photo with Deepika Padukone's maternity shoot PIC and we are in awe

Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the phase of fatherhood very soon. The actor is expecting his first child with his wife, Deepika Padukone, in September 2024. The couple recently shared a maternity photoshoot on their social media, much to the delight of the fans. Ranveer also updated his Instagram profile photo with a beautiful picture from the shoot, and we couldn’t help but be in awe.

On September 2, 2024, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dropped 14 monochromatic snaps from a dreamy photoshoot ahead of becoming parents. Ranveer was quick to update his Instagram profile pictures with the first image from the post. Earlier, it used to be a handsome solo photograph of the actor.

In the new image, Ranveer and Deepika had their foreheads joined, with the former staring at his wife lovingly. The actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a knitted cardigan and donned a huge smile. This special gesture of the dad-to-be is just proof that he cannot wait for the new chapter in their lives.

Have a look at Ranveer’s new Instagram profile picture here!

The maternity shoot of Ranveer and Deepika received immense love and heartfelt wishes from the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vin Diesel, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, among others, reacted to the post.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie with director Aditya Dhar. He is set to share the screen with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

During the film’s official announcement in July, Ranveer penned a heartfelt note for his admirers. He wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamoring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.” Ranveer continued, “With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Apart from this film, he will also be headlining Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 with Kiara Advani.

