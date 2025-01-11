Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus was made by Rohit Shetty to fund his team during lockdown, reveals writer Yunus Sajawal: ‘He will never tell this to anyone...'

The entire country was affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Offices and businesses were shut and the Hindi film industry was also adversely impacted by the shutdown. Watching his team members not work during this period and exhaust their savings. Rohit Shetty made his 2022 film, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. In an interview, writer Yunus Sajawal stated the filmmaker will never tell this to anyone. Read on!

Celebrated writer Yunus Sajawal recently spoke to Digital Commentary about Rohit Shetty’s kindness and affection towards his team. Yunus shared that when the lockdown continued, the release of the filmmaker’s Sooryavanshi had to be paused. Then in April, he called the production to book the popular Mehboob studio for September as he wanted to make an indoor film.

“So, he basically made that film only for his unit,” stated Yunus adding that the Singham Again filmmaker told them that even if he doesn’t work for two years, it’s fine. But what will happen to the people in his unit? Since no one was working and were only exhausting their savings, Shetty wanted to make a studio-based film so that the unit’s family and house could keep running smoothly.

Having said that, Yunus also divulged to hire junior artists and pay everyone on time. “He will never tell this to anyone, he took it on himself accepting the film as a failure,” stated the writer. According to Yunus Sajawal, Rohit used to pay salaries to all the 500 people despite them working in rotations due to the 100-people restriction.,

At that time, every junior artist went through checkups and vaccinations and they all were hired for four months and even if the shooting was put on hold, they would be paid, concluded Yunus. Cirkus also starred Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

