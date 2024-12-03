Singham Again India Net Lifetime Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's cop drama ends its theatrical run at Rs 240 crore

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again has completed a month at the box office. Released on Diwali (November 1), the cop drama has been running in theaters, decently for four weeks. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film is at the fag end of its theatrical run.

Singham Again Ends Its Theatrical Journey; Collects Rs 240 Crore In India

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and others, Singham Again has reached its finishing line at the box office. Despite its intense clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film earned reasonable numbers while pulling crowds to theaters for four weeks. The cop-actioner has collected Rs 240 crore net at the box office in India.

Singham Again Is Among Top Hindi Films of All Time

Singham Again is counted among the top Hindi films of all time that scored well at the box office. The mass entertainer has clinched the 21st spot on the list. Stree 2, which collected Rs 585 crore net in India as its lifetime collection, is in the top position. Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan are in the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.

Singham Again's Verdict: Rohit Shetty's Film Is A Semi-Hit

Singham Again has emerged as a semi-hit at the box office. The third installment of the Singham franchise had higher expectations for its business. Going by its ensemble star cast, big budget, and the fact that it was released on Diwali, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor's recently released action drama should have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, the very least.

More About Singham Again's Performance

Singham Again's rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opened to lower earnings, however, the horror comedy surpassed the cop actioner in the final run. Rohit Shetty's directorial shall finish its global run in the range of Rs 367 crore. With Pushpa 2: The Rule setting the big screens on fire with its advance bookings alone, Singham Again's business at the box office is more or less over.

On a positive note, Singham Again, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, also boasts of being the highest-grossing movie of the Singham franchise. The recently released film starred Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

