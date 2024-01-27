Rashmika Mandanna calls Vicky Kaushal 'warm and kind' as she wraps Chhava shooting

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful and in-demand actresses in India right now. She has been doing films in several languages including Hindi. Recently, she took to social media to announce that she has finished shooting for the period action film Chhava. The actress also praised her co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps shooting Chhava

Today, on January 27th, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story to announce that she has finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's action period film Chhava. She wrote: "2 days ago was my wrap for Chhava..It took me two days to get myself to accept it..This film is all love! The crew, the cast, the story, the costumes, the vibe, the sets, the visuals, the dialogues..everything! It is all LOVE"

In her next story, the actress praised her co-star Vicky Kaushal and wrote: Calling him a "Maharaj", she wrote: "its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

Advertisement

Check out her stories!

Rashmika Mandanna praises Chhava director

In the same story, Rashmika showered praises on the film's director Laxman Utekar. She wrote: "I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how...and not just me...the whole country will wonder how."

She further praised other cast and crew members of Chhava. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan; it stars Vicky Kaushal as Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji. While Rashmika plays the role of Yesubai.

Workwise, Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which turned out to be a commercial success.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif lovingly gazes at hubby Vicky Kaushal as he hoists the tricolor at their home balcony