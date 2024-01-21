Reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce REVEALED
Recently Shoaib Malik tied knot for the third time with Pakistani actress Sana Javed, now his sister has revealed the reason behind his separation with Sania Mirza.
The sports community in both Pakistan and India was taken by surprise when former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik shared pictures of his wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Saturday. The announcement turned the rumors of his marriage breakdown with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza into reality. However, it is reported that the reason for the split was said to be Shoaib Malik's extramarital affairs.
Reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce
According to a report from a Pakistani media outlet, The Pakistan Daily, in Shoaib Malik's third marriage with Sana Javed, none of the cricketer's family members attended the wedding. Malik's sisters were reportedly unhappy about him getting married for the third time. “None of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce with Tennis star Sania Mirza. It is claimed that Sania was tired of Malik's extramarital affairs.”
