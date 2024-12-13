Meet actor who studied in UK, started as AD on Shah Rukh Khan film, and is now considered one of biggest young stars in Bollywood

In this piece, we're talking about an actor who is currently one of the biggest young stars in Bollywood. This person has studied in the United Kingdom and started his career as an assistant director on a Shah Rukh Khan film. Were you able to guess the actor? Yes, we mean our Baby John Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan is the son of the popular filmmaker David Dhawan. The actor has graduated in business studies from Nottingham Trent University, England. Prior to making his acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, he worked as an AD on the director’s movie My Name Is Khan. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

In SOTY, Varun played the role of Rohan Nanda and starred alongside debutants Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Next, he did his father’s film Main Tera Hero. VD established himself in the rom-com genre with the Dulhania franchise.

Other notable titles in Varun’s filmography include Badlapur, Sui Dhaaga, October, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and more. His performances in these movies brought him a lot of acclaim.

Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen in a cameo appearance in the horror comedy Stree 2, which was a huge box office success. He also featured in the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. VD is now gearing up to end the year with a bang. He is set to star in an action-packed role in the movie Baby John.

Varun's upcoming projects include Border 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, No Entry 2, and Bhediya 2.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in January 2021. His wife is a fashion designer. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 3, 2024. Varun revealed that they have named the little one Lara.

Coming to his social media presence, Varun Dhawan has an active Instagram account, where he enjoys a following of around 46.7 million. He shares constant updates about his professional and personal life on the platform.

