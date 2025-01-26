Republic Day 2025: Shah Rukh Khan embraces patriotic spirit as he salutes Indian flag in new PIC; ‘Let’s promise ourselves…’

Today, January 26, 2025, marks India’s 76th Republic Day. On this special occasion, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their heartfelt wishes on social media. Shah Rukh Khan posted a new picture in which he was seen embracing the patriotic spirit by saluting the Indian flag. He also asked everyone to promise to work towards making an India that can be proudly passed on to our future generations.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and dropped a special post on Republic Day 2025. In the picture, he was seen standing on a roof in a white shirt and sunglasses. He saluted the Indian tricolor in front of him.

In the caption, Shah Rukh wrote, “This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s post for Republic Day 2025:

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Preity Zinta, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and many other stars also extended their Republic Day wishes on social media.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his next project, King. The superstar dubbed the Hindi version of the 2024 film Mufasa: The Lion King but didn’t have any Bollywood release last year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen again.

King marks SRK’s first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the role of the antagonist. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Pathaan director Siddharth Anand will be reuniting with Shah Rukh for King. A source stated, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up and are now ready to roll with it by March 2025.”

The makers are targeting a release date of 2026 for the action thriller.

