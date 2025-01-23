Shah Rukh Khan holding umbrella on outing with son AbRam will instantly brighten your mood; don't miss their twinning outfits: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son AbRam Khan have the most heartwarming bond, and it is visible every time they step out together. They were recently spotted in the city. SRK holding his umbrella during his outing with his son will instantly brighten your mood. Their twinning outfits are also unmissable.

Today, January 23, 2025, the paparazzi captured Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan during an outing in Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar was seen wearing a white vest and a black shrug paired with black joggers. He also wore a black cap and shades and accessorized his look with bracelets and a chain.

Carrying an umbrella in one hand, SRK held AbRam with the other as they came down the stairs. The little boy donned a black and white t-shirt and black shorts. The father-son duo was seen getting inside the car.

Video of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan’s outing:

Earlier, AbRam Khan attended the Coldplay concert in Mumbai with his sister Suhana Khan and mom Gauri Khan. Suhana shared some exciting glimpses from the event on her Instagram.

A special moment occurred during the Coldplay concert when musician Chris Martin gave a shoutout to King Khan, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan Forever.”

SRK even reacted to this gesture on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and stated, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you... and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start the shoot of his next movie King. He will be collaborating with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time on screen. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the role of the antagonist. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the action thriller is set to go on floors in March. A source revealed that King will be shot all across the globe, including in European countries.

