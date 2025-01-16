Saif Ali Khan Attack: Taimur Ali Khan's ex-nanny expresses concern over actor's stabbing incident; 'Its unbearable for me to…'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai during the early hours of January 16 in an attempted robbery. Following the attack, the actor, who sustained serious injuries, was reportedly taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Now, Taimur Ali Khan's former nanny, Lalita D'Silva, has shared her concern over the incident, saying, "It is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh." She also urged that the attackers be punished.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Taimur Ali Khan's ex-Nanny Lalita D'silva shared, "I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young."

She further added, "They must have got really scared. I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe."

After undergoing surgery, Saif Ali Khan was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) for a day of observation. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, mentioned that a decision about his further treatment would be made the following day.

He also assured that Saif is doing well and recovering. Dr. Uttamani further disclosed that a 2.5-inch knife piece had been extracted from Saif's spine, as per a report by ANI.

During a press briefing, officials shared that the CCTV footage showed the suspect using the staircase during the attack. In response, 10 police teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Authorities confirmed that the incident was an attempted robbery, and a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station.

Additionally, Team Kareena Kapoor Khan responded to public concerns by stating that Saif had suffered an injury to his arm and was receiving medical treatment at the hospital. The statement reassured that the rest of the family was safe and in good health.

