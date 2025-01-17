Saif Ali Khan Attack: Detained carpenter’s wife opens up about actor's stabbing case; 'His manager called for the furniture work...'

The nation was shocked on the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2025, when news emerged that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had been stabbed by a robber at his Mumbai residence. While the actor is currently recovering in the hospital, a carpenter working at the house was detained for questioning on suspicion. However, the carpenter's wife now claimed that "her husband was called by Saif's manager for furniture work, and he started the work with five people. She said that in the camera also it is seen that he went for work after that he came home."

In a video shared by IANS, the carpenter's wife stated that her husband had been called by Saif Ali Khan's manager for furniture work and began the job with a team of five people. She mentioned that the CCTV footage also shows him arriving for work and then returning home afterward.

She further explained that she later heard about a robber entering the house. Subsequently, they received a call, and her husband was summoned.

Initially, they were frightened and suspected that someone might be plotting against her husband. Her husband then contacted Saif's manager to inquire if there was an issue, and he was asked to come immediately, so he went.

Waris' wife added that when she went to the police station to meet her husband, she was not allowed as the interrogation was still ongoing. She was informed that her husband would be released once the necessary orders were issued. She emphasized that her husband had not been arrested but was only being questioned.

Hours after Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, shared a statement on her official social media account urging fans and the media to respect their privacy. She expressed that the day had been extremely difficult for their family and that they were still processing the events. Kareena requested the media and paparazzi to avoid excessive speculation and coverage during this challenging time.

The attack began in the bedroom of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan. The nanny, Eliyama Philip, was the first to notice the intruder and tried to confront him. During the scuffle, Saif intervened, he was attacked multiple times.

