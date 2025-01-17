Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police surprised by lack of security arrangements at actor's residence? Know about how intruder entered his house

A shocking incident took place on January 16, 2025, when an intruder attacked Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai. The actor is in the hospital after suffering multiple injuries, and the police investigation is ongoing. The police have expressed their surprise at the lack of security arrangements at Saif’s residence. They also believe that the suspect entered the house through a duct.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Mumbai police found it challenging to trace the movements of the intruder since there were no surveillance cameras inside or outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home. The image of the suspect was caught on the CCTV of the building in which the couple has their quadruplex residence.

As per the portal, the police believed that the attacker came into the house from a duct that had no CCTV around it. The police were surprised at the lack of security measures at the house.

The report revealed that a police officer shared how there were no personal guards present at the entry or inside the house in case of any emergency. The officer reportedly mentioned that the building society didn’t even have a logbook to keep a track of people entering and exiting.

Another investigating officer told the portal, “We are genuinely surprised that the high-profile couple does not have security measures in place. This is a wake-up call not just for the couple but for others in a similar position too.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for his injuries. His team issued an official statement after his operation to inform everyone of his condition. The team stated, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police is investigating the incident.” The team also thanked Saif’s fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

Many people, including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more, visited the Race actor at the hospital.

