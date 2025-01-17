Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor leaves Lilavati hospital after husband confirmed to be 'out of danger'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries when an intruder attacked him with a knife during a suspected burglary at his Mumbai home early Thursday (January 16, 2025). Following Saif's surgery, his team confirmed that the actor was "out of danger."

The knife, which was lodged near his spine, has been removed. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted leaving the hospital after visiting her husband, following his surgery and confirmation of his stable condition.

Dr. Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital, shared that Saif Ali Khan sustained six injuries in total—two minor, two intermediate, and two deep. One of the injuries was located on his back, near the spine, and a neurosurgeon was involved in the surgery.

The statement added that Saif is currently recovering, with doctors closely monitoring his condition. It was also confirmed that all family members are safe, and the police are actively investigating the incident.

Following the traumatic incident in which her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked by an intruder at their Bandra home, Kareena Kapoor made a public appeal to the media to respect her family's privacy.

She conveyed that the situation had been incredibly difficult for the family and that they were still processing the events. The actress urged the media and paparazzi to refrain from excessive speculation and coverage during this challenging time.

While appreciating the public's concern and support, she highlighted that the constant attention was overwhelming and posed a risk to their safety. The actress asked for their boundaries to be respected, giving her family the space they need to heal and recover.

DCP Dixit Gedam confirmed that the intruder entered the house with the intent to commit burglary. Earlier, it was reported that the Mumbai Police had detained a suspect in the stabbing case. However, ANI later reported that the individual brought in for questioning at the Bandra police station was not connected to the attack case. A police spokesperson confirmed that, at present, no one had been detained in relation to the case.

