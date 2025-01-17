Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police recover piece of blade extracted from actor’s back; interrogates 2 laborers working on house terrace

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan recently faced a shocking knife attack at his Bandra residence, leaving the nation stunned. The actor sustained several injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Thankfully, his condition is now stable. In a significant development, authorities have retrieved a fragment of the blade extracted from his back. Additionally, two workers employed on the terrace of his home have been questioned as part of the investigation.

According to a report by ANI, Mumbai Police stated that they have secured the fragment removed from Saif Ali Khan's back. However, a part of the blade remains unaccounted for and is yet to be recovered.

According to a News18 report, Mumbai Police are questioning two workers who were employed on the terrace of the building where Saif Ali Khan resides. The inquiry seeks to determine any possible connection between the laborers and the intruder responsible for the attack.

Officials believe the intruder possessed detailed knowledge of the building's layout, allowing him to navigate shafts and stairwells unnoticed. While briefly captured on a sixth-floor resident's CCTV, he managed to evade other surveillance systems by fleeing through the rear gate.

On January 16, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan released an official statement urging the public to respect her family's privacy. In the note, she expressed, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement:

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering under medical observation following his surgery. Doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger and steadily improving. His family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor, visited him at Lilavati Hospital to show their support.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Arora, and others gathered at Karisma Kapoor's residence to stand by the family during this challenging time.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor still unconscious after being stabbed multiple times by intruder; REPORT