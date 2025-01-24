Saif Ali Khan Attack: Did the actor's friend take him to the hospital? Here's all you want to know

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on January 16, 2025, after being attacked by an intruder at his home. However, it's still unclear who took him to the hospital after the brutal attack. Now, the actor's medical reports indicate that it wasn't his kids but his friend Afsar Zaidi who took him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Read on!

Earlier, there were speculations that Saif Ali Khan's sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, took their abba to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times. However, reports now suggest that it was the actor's friend Afsar Zaidi who helped the bleeding star reach the hospital. NDTV quoted the medical report of the Hum Tum actor, which revealed the same.

According to the publication, the report read, "The injuries range from 0.5 cm to 15 cm in size. On the night of the attack, Saif's friend Afsar Zaidi took him to Lilavati Hospital at 4:11 AM and completed the formalities." It also stated that the Race actor was stabbed in five places, i.e., his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow.

Since Saif was in the hospital, his family and industry friends have been visiting him. Those who couldn't react to him at the hospital took to social media to express their shock over the incident. Many also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Upon learning about the shocking incident, Mumbai Police became proactive and employed nearly 20 teams to catch hold of the accused. A couple of days later, they were able to nab a Bangladesh native who confessed to the crime and admitted he was the one who broke into Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra home.

Then, on January 21, 2025, Khan returned home and was given a warm welcome by his family members. As of now, the Mumbai Police has provided temporary police protection outside the celebrity couple's residence, Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Additionally, two constables from Bandra police station will be deployed there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and window grills have also been installed.

