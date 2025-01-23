Saif Ali Khan Attack: Cops recover third part of knife used by accused to stab actor; here's where it was found

In the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Bandra police have uncovered another crucial piece of evidence. The third fragment of the knife was discovered on Swami Vivekanand Road near Bandra Talao, around 1.4 kilometers from the actor’s Bandra West residence.

The accused reportedly discarded the knife handle near the lake while heading toward Bandra railway station. Police recovered the handle on Wednesday. So far, investigators have gathered significant evidence, including fingerprints, a cap belonging to the accused, blood-stained clothing, a mobile phone, earphones, two knife parts, and now the third fragment.

During the scuffle, the knife used in the attack broke into three parts. One piece lodged in Saif Ali Khan’s spine, another was recovered from his residence during the panchanama, and the third, previously missing, was found on January 22, 2025.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., Bandra police took the accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shehzad, to Bandra Talao near the railway station for further investigation. A forensic mobile van accompanied the team to assist with evidence collection. The police spent roughly an hour and a half at the location, meticulously examining the area.

Earlier, CCTV footage showed the accused, Mohammad, walking toward Bandra station at around 7:30 a.m. on January 16, just a few hours after the attack.

As the investigation progresses, the police plan to recreate the crime scene to gain a clearer understanding of the events. They may also escort the accused to Worli as part of their efforts to reconstruct the sequence of actions leading up to and following the incident.

Days after being discharged from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan was spotted by paparazzi smiling and waving at the cameras. In the videos, bandages around his hand and neck were visible as he appeared in good spirits. The actor also took the time to meet the auto-rickshaw driver who had quickly rushed him to the hospital following the attack.

Throughout his hospital stay, Saif's family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, Karisma Kapoor, and others, regularly visited to check on his well-being.

