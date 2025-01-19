Saif Ali Khan Attack: Wife Kareena Kapoor and friend Arjun Kapoor reach Lilavati Hospital to check on actor’s health
Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor visited the Lilavati Hospital to check on actor’s health following stabbing incident.
Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following the unfortunate stabbing incident. The actor’s family and friends are on their toes, standing by him. Most recently, Kareena Kapoor and their close friend, Arjun Kapoor, paid a visit to check on the actor’s health.
On January 19, Kareena Kapoor was seen entering the hospital premises to check on her husband’s health.
Take a look
Arjun Kapoor was seen coming out of his car as he paid a visit to Saif Ali Khan at the hospital. He was received by one of the close members of the family who warmly shook hands with the actor and took him inside the hospital.
Take a look