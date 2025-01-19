Saif Ali Khan Attack: Wife Kareena Kapoor and friend Arjun Kapoor reach Lilavati Hospital to check on actor’s health

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor visited the Lilavati Hospital to check on actor’s health following stabbing incident.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Jan 19, 2025  |  05:27 PM IST |  328
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following the unfortunate stabbing incident. The actor’s family and friends are on their toes, standing by him. Most recently, Kareena Kapoor and their close friend, Arjun Kapoor, paid a visit to check on the actor’s health.

On January 19, Kareena Kapoor was seen entering the hospital premises to check on her husband’s health.

Take a look


Arjun Kapoor was seen coming out of his car as he paid a visit to Saif Ali Khan at the hospital. He was received by one of the close members of the family who warmly shook hands with the actor and took him inside the hospital.

Take a look


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles