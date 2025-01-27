Saif Ali Khan Attack: Man wrongly accused of assault reveals what he plans to do after allegations 'ruined' his life

A man identified as Akash Kanojia was arrested from a train in Chhattisgarh as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack incident. However, he was later released after the police nabbed another accused from Thane. Nonetheless, Kanojia, bearing the consequences, has now revealed that he will stand outside the actor's residence after losing his job.

While speaking with PTI, Akash Kanojia, who was earlier arrested in the Saif Ali Khan case from Chhattisgarh, slammed the Mumbai cops for their ‘mistake.’ He stated that his family was ‘shocked’ and ‘in tears’ after his pictures as the ‘main accused’ were flashed by news channels.

“Their one mistake ruined my life. They failed to notice that I had a moustache, and the person in the CCTV grab from the actor's building did not,” he said.

He further added that he was arrested by the RPF at Durg while he was on his way to meet his prospective bride. He also accused the Mumbai Police personnel of "assaulting" him when they took him into custody from the railway police. Kanojia went on to state that after his release, his mother asked him to come back, but his life started going downhill.

When Akash Kanojia was released by the Mumbai Police in the case

Advertisement

"When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. He refused to listen to my explanation. My grandmother then told me that the family of my prospective bride had refused to go ahead with the marriage," Kanojia explained.

Kanojia admitted there were two cases against him—one at Cuffe Parade and another in Gurgaon. "But it doesn't mean I can be pulled up as a suspect in such a manner and then be left in the lurch. I plan to stand outside Saif Ali Khan's building and seek a job, as I have lost everything because of what happened to him," he further added.

Akash stated that it was divine intervention that Shariful was nabbed by the police within hours of his detention at the Durg railway station. Otherwise, he expressed his concern about being shown as the accused in the case and demanded justice.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder on January 16, 2025. He underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged five days later, on January 21, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer receives criticism from Maharashtra Minister; find out shocking reason