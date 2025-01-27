Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer receives criticism from Maharashtra Minister; find out shocking reason

Days after Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava’s trailer got released, the upcoming period-drama has mired itself in a controversy. Maharashtra Minister lashed out at the makers for showing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing on-screen and suggested a review from historians and scholars.

While speaking with ANI, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant stated, "The movie made by Vicky Kaushal shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released."

He also released a statement acknowledging the creative efforts of the makers to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on-screen. Nonetheless, he also stressed that historical accuracy must be maintained. He claimed that many people have expressed their opinions about "objectionable scenes" in the film.

"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," he stated.

In addition to this, Samant also posted a long note on X addressing the period-drama and said that it is a matter of joy that a film based on the ‘protector of freedom’ is being made as the world needs to understand the history of Chhatrapati.

Noting the opinions that it has drawn from various sections of people, Samant wrote, “Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. The further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!"

Directed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is an upcoming period-drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is based on the conflict and epic battle between the Maratha and the Mughal empire.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, it also features Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Santosh Juvekar among others in important roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film is poised to release on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

