Saif Ali Khan Attack: Race actor’s family hires Ronit Roy’s security agency for protection; WATCH post discharge video

An unfortunate and shocking incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s home recently. The Race actor was attacked by an intruder and he suffered multiple injuries during the scuffle. Saif was admitted to the hospital and he has now been discharged. It has been learned that the family has hired Ronit Roy’s security agency for protection.

Today, January 21, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was finally discharged from the Lilavati Hospital after undergoing treatment. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi as he went home. Ronit Roy was seen at Saif’s residence. He even requested the media persons to make some space.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan has decided to employ the services of Ronit Roy’s security agency for the protection of his family. Without giving any details about security cover, Roy told the portal, “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now, and has come back.”

On the day of the attack, January 16, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan put out an official statement on her Instagram. The statement read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded.”

Requesting privacy, she continued, “As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

The Crew actress added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.”

Meanwhile, during his time at the hospital, Saif Ali Khan’s family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharmila Tagore, visited him regularly. Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also went to meet him. Saif’s friends and colleagues from the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Rani Mukerji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and Amrita Arora also checked on his health.

